Kansas City woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for child abuse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nancy Russell, 40, was sentenced on Friday, July 28, to 20 years in prison after being convicted for severely beating two children.

Russell was charged with four Class B felonies of Domestic Assault in the first degree and four counts of Armed Criminal Action.

According to court records, the Kansas City police department was alerted by Arkansas police to possible child abuse in October of 2017.

A family member came forward and disclosed that one of the children had been abused at a home in Kansas City, in the area of 53rd and Hardesty.

It was reported that the child was walking with a limp and had gashes on the head. Forensic interviews in Arkansas disclosed that Russell struck the child with a cord and metal pipe.

Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker announced on Sunday that Russell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

