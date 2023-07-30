Johnson County Parks & Rec displays signs to help preserve wildflowers

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County Parks & Recreation Department is requesting the public’s assistance with an issue regarding prairie wildflowers.

“Particularly in Shawnee Mission Park, we have seen an influx of folks visiting our prairie areas as backdrops for family or individual photographs and inadvertently or absentmindedly trample or pick flowers without realizing the significant damage they are doing,” Shawnee Mission Park wrote in a Facebook post.

As a result, the park has placed signs that read “Don’t Doom the Bloom” near popular wildflower areas. In short, the park is asking visitors not to enter the prairies for photos.

“Enjoy the wildflowers, but stay on designated trails,” said JCPRD Natural Resource Manager Matt Garrett. “Be a good example, don’t pick flowers, and don’t trample flowers to get a better view.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.