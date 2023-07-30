Aging & Style
Investigation underway after wrong-way crash in Swope Park leaves 4 with critical injuries

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash Saturday evening in Kansas City, Missouri, is being investigated after it resulted in critical injuries to four people.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive.

KCPD said an investigation revealed a black Chrysler 300 was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of Gregory at a high rate of speed when it struck a blue Volvo S40, a black Nissan Altima and a blue Ford Mustang that were all traveling eastbound on Gregory.

After striking the vehicles, the Chrysler then overturned.

Police said the driver and juvenile passenger of the Chrysler were taken to local hospitals with critical injuries, and the driver of the Volvo and driver of the Nissan were also transported to local hospitals with critical injuries.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash.

KCPD said the investigation, which will include suspected impairment, is ongoing.

