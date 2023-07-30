Hit-and-run under investigation by Clay County Sheriff’s Office

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning hit-and-run is under investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:54 a.m. to the area of NE 120th Street between A Highway and Fishing River Road on a possible hit-and-run fatality crash.

When they arrived they found 30-year-old John Paul R. Scheidecker dead.

Clay County Investigation and Traffic Divisions are working on reconstructing the scene, while police said the suspect vehicle did not stop.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 816-407-3723.

