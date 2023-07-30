Aging & Style
Hit-and-run under investigation by Clay County Sheriff’s Office

FILE — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash from early Sunday morning.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning hit-and-run is under investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:54 a.m. to the area of NE 120th Street between A Highway and Fishing River Road on a possible hit-and-run fatality crash.

When they arrived they found 30-year-old John Paul R. Scheidecker dead.

Clay County Investigation and Traffic Divisions are working on reconstructing the scene, while police said the suspect vehicle did not stop.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 816-407-3723.

Grandparents for Gun Safety founder speaks on latest teen gun violence incident
