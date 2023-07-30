Aging & Style
Grandparents for Gun Safety founder speaks on latest teen gun violence incident

By Mark Poulose
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The latest gun violence incident involving youth in Kansas City took place Friday night. Lenexa Police said a shooting sent a 16-year-old girl to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and landed a 15-year-old male in custody.

Lenexa Police said officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the area of 91st Street and Pflumm at approximately 10 p.m. Friday. The victim, a 16-year-old female, told dispatchers she was in a vehicle driving away from the area of a shooting and was located by officers at 95th Steet and I-35 Highway.

An investigation revealed to LPD that the victim was riding in the front passenger seat when she was shot by a 15-year-old male who was armed in the back seat of the vehicle. Lenexa Police said the car was being driven by another 16-year-old female, and that both girls knew the shooter.

READ MORE: Juvenile girl shot in face in Lenexa; teen in custody

The victim was shot in the face as the three were driving, according to Lenexa Police. The vehicle continued to drive for a short time before it pulled over and the male who fired the gun exited the vehicle and fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

“Kids at that age are impulsive,” said Judy Sherry, the founder and president of Grandparents for Gun Safety. “They respond to social media. They want to be a big shot. There are so many things that go on in a teenager’s psyche that it’s our obligation as adults to keep guns safe.”

A few hours after the shooting, Lenexa Police said the male was brought to the Lenexa Police Department by a parent and taken into custody. He was transported to the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center, and LPD said the case is now being forwarded to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Sherry told KCTV5 it’s important that gun-owning families understand they can’t assume their children don’t know where they keep their guns, making it important to keep them stored safely.

“Guns are killer instruments and they have to be treated that way,” Sherry said. “If you have guns in your home, they have to be safely secured. They need to have a gun lock or a gun safe, but somewhere (kids) can’t have access.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to the story after it was shared by LPD on Twitter.

“Too many guns in our metro,” he tweeted. “We should not live in a world where a 15-year-old male even feels the need to be armed. Glad the young woman will survive despite being shot in the face. Hopeful the young man and many others learn from this preventable tragedy.

