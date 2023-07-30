Aging & Style
FORECAST: Monday morning rain/clouds in the region should keep us a bit cooler for the afternoon

A few showers and storms were found primarily in far northern Missouri early Sunday evening.
A few showers and storms were found primarily in far northern Missouri early Sunday evening.(kctv)
By Warren Sears
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A few showers and storms were found primarily in far northern Missouri early Sunday evening. With that said, most of us will enjoy a pretty quiet evening. Overnight, our rain chances begin to increase. Our next disturbance comes through offering up some scattered rain and thunderstorms. An isolated cell could be on the stronger side, but a widespread severe weather event is not likely. There is a marginal risk in place for early Monday, with a cell or two having low end severe winds possible. We could have some moisture during the morning commute. Right now, our model guidance is keeping some of the higher rainfall totals to the north/east of the KC metro. I still think we will get some rain in the metro, but the farther west you go, the lower your chances. With the morning rain and clouds in the region, we will stay a bit cooler Monday afternoon in the 80s. It looks like those to the west of the metro could be hotter in the 90s. We all jump back into the 90s for a few days starting Tuesday. Heat index values likely near 100 for a few days midweek. Big changes start to work in by next weekend with cooler air back in the forecast. We are talking days in the 80s, below our average for this time of year.

Caption

