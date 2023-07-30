FORECAST: Isolated shower or storm possible Sunday as cooling begins

A marginal risk is in effect for the entire viewing area for a strong to severe storm to fire up. The main threats will be gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lots of lightning. The models have the area mostly staying dry Sunday, but don’t get caught off guard if some do pop up. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s today for a little relief from the heat.

If you are heading out to the Royals game at 1:10 the first pitch will be in the low 80s. This cooling trend continues into tomorrow as a front comes through Monday morning bring showers and storms. This will impact morning commutes across the area. Unfortunately, the cool weather takes a halt as we soar back into the mid-90s for the middle of the week. Slight rain chances stick around through the week.

