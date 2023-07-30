FORECAST: A few showers and storms could return Sunday midday/early afternoon

Quiet weather continues through the rest of the evening as temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. By late morning into midday Sunday we could have a few showers and storms develop out of Nebraska. If we get any storms to develop we’ll see heavy rain, gusty wind and lightning. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible, but the biggest concern would be damaging wind. By the afternoon any rain we get should be gone as temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 80s. We could see another round of storms return early Monday and those could slow down the morning drive. Meanwhile, a ridge of high pressure will shift east bringing the heat and humidity back to the region. High temperatures will easily hit 90 degrees or greater with heat index values above 100 degrees Tuesday through Thursday before we see this pattern break down a bit. A cold front will swing through sending in cooler and drier air across the area by the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.