Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Driver falls asleep, crashes in Cass County

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver who fell asleep at the wheel suffered serious injuries in a crash in Cass County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 65-year-old man from Garden City, Missouri, crashed a 1999 Ford F-250 on East 243rd Street near Staley Mound Road. MSHP said the man fell asleep while driving at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

As the man fell asleep, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment, launching the vehicle airborne. The truck hit the ground and came to rest in a field on the south side of the road, according to MSHP.

The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries in the crash. Cass County Sheriff’s Department officers also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday,...
Chiefs: Kelce seemingly addresses training camp tussle in Twitter post
A 15-year-old male is in custody in Johnson County, Kansas, after a 16-year-old girl was shot...
Juvenile girl shot in face in Lenexa; teen in custody
Bobby Witt Jr., of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with Kyle Isbel after his walk-off grand...
Why Bobby Witt Jr.’s walk-off grand slam was historic
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Kansas City's severe weather risk Saturday, July 29, 2023.
FORECAST: Multiple chances for showers and storms Saturday as heat wave continues

Latest News

Grandparents for Gun Safety founder speaks on latest teen gun violence incident
Grandparents for Gun Safety founder speaks on latest teen gun violence incident
Police lights
Ottawa man killed in Franklin County shooting
Investigation underway after wrong-way crash in Swope Park leaves 4 with critical injuries