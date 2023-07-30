Aging & Style
Chiefs: Kelce seemingly addresses training camp tussle in Twitter post

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday,...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have gotten off to a bit of a bumpy start for training camp this season.

Starting with defensive lineman, Chris Jones, reporting for training camp late due to prolonged contract negotiations. Teammate, Travis Kelce had a pretty rocky start as well.

The tight end was involved in some heated shoving matches with teammates. However, on Friday, things seemed to have a reached a boiling point during practice.

During a play, Kelce can be seen catching the ball making a touchdown. Defensive back, Dicaprio Bootle, runs into Kelce, seemingly knocking him in the face with his arm.

In the heat of the moment, Kelce responds by throwing a punch at Bootle which leads to a back and forth between the two.

Also Read: Toub: James leader for punt return role

A similar incident happened Saturday among Kelce and linebacker, Jack Cochrane.

No stranger to social media, the Chiefs star player took to his Twitter account to seemingly address the recent scuffles.

Fans quickly reacted, giving some mixed responses but mostly an outpour of support.

One Twitter user responded by saying “respect the accountability”, while another left a meme, stating to lead by example.

The Kansas City Chiefs training camp ends on Thursday, August 17, with their first season match up against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7.

