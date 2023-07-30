Aging & Style
Chiefs-Broncos isn’t a rivalry. Just ask Frank Clark.

FILE: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, left, is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive...
FILE: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, left, is hit by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) while throwing during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It has been 2,783 days since the Kansas City Chiefs have lost a football game to the Denver Broncos.

Since a shocking ‘Thursday Night Football’ collapse in 2015, the Chiefs have dominated their divisional opponents, including the Broncos, who they’ve beaten in 15 consecutive games. On Saturday, Chiefs playoff legend Frank Clark made noise at Broncos training camp, as the new Denver defensive end commented on the divisional matchup.

“I wouldn’t call it a rivalry,” Clark, who tallied 10.5 playoff sacks during his four seasons in Kansas City, told reporters in Centennial, Colorado. “In a rivalry it’s competitive. And I’m on the Broncos now. I’ve been on the other side and we didn’t call it a rivalry then.”

Not only have the results of the matchups between Kansas City and Denver been lopsided in recent years, so too, have the games between the Chiefs and the rest of the AFC West. Kansas City has won the division seven consecutive years and are 27-3 in games against divisional opponents that have been started by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I’m with the Broncos now,” Clark said. “Until we become competitive enough, we have to beat the team. We have to win our division and we have to do a few different things. It’s not just about the Chiefs. There’s things we have to do here. We have to get our own ball together here in order for us to compete.”

Kansas City welcomes Denver to town in Week 6 for a Thursday night matchup. That game will be played Oct. 12 at 7:15 p.m. CT. The Chiefs will visit the Broncos two weeks later in a game that will be played Oct. 29 at 3:25 p.m. on KCTV.

