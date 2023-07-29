Yellow Trucking begins layoffs, Overland Park employees impacted

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Some local workers will spend their weekend looking for a new job.

Yellow Trucking in Overland Park laid off some employees on Friday morning. Former employees at Yellow told KCTV5 the total number of layoffs is in the thousands, but the company has not yet told KCTV5 the total. KCTV5 reached out to Yellow via phone and email.

The Wall Street Journal reports Yellow is close to declaring bankruptcy. KCTV5 obtained a Notice of Separation, which is can be accessed here. The notice said that the employee was being terminated and that the company is shutting down its regular operations on Friday.

KCTV5 talked to some employees who were laid off on Friday. They said they have known the layoffs might be a possibility for weeks.

“We got the call this morning about 10:30 that we were about to be terminated,” said Taylor Ray, a former non-union recruiter for Yellow.

Some of the former Yellow employees said they began their job search before Friday’s layoffs. They are finding a competitive job market.

“This our corporate headquarters, so there’s a lot of us here. We are flooding the market,” said Jessica Piscia, a former safety coordinator for Yellow. “I applied and interviewed for the same job as the girl who sits next to me, and we didn’t know we had applied for the same job.”

Now, the former employees try to look to the future.

“It leaves everybody in a tough spot,” said Piscia.

“I’m getting married in a month. I’m moving into a new place this weekend,” said Ray. “It’s really poor timing, but we are going to see where everything takes us.”

According to the Notice of Separation KCTV5 obtained, former employees that worked at Yellow for nine years or less will receive two weeks of severance pay. Those that worked at the Vice President level and above will receive 13 weeks of pay checks.

