Why Bobby Witt Jr.’s walk-off grand slam was historic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bobby Witt Jr. had already put together an impressive showing Friday night before stepping into the box in the 10th inning.

He’d delivered a game-tying double in the sixth inning and another RBI single in the eighth. Facing a 3-2 fastball on the inside, Witt Jr. whipped his bat inside and hammered a grand slam over the left field fence, helping the Royals down the Minnesota Twins, 8-5 in extra innings.

The home run was historic. At 101.8 miles per hour, the pitch from Jhoan Duran was the fastest pitch hit for a home run in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008) of Major League Baseball. Since that tracking began, it was also the fifth fastest pitch ever hit for a home run, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs.

Witt Jr. also became the youngest player in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam with his team trailing in extra innings, per OptaStats. It concluded a 4-for-5 night with 6 RBI, and a stolen base, with Witt falling just a triple shy of the cycle. According to Statcast -- which has existed since 2015 -- Witt Jr. is the third player to hit a walk-off home run on a pitch over 100 miles per hour.

“I’d say it’s number one,” Witt Jr. said when asked by Bally Sports’ Joel Goldberg on the field postgame of where the hit ranked in his baseball career.

Witt’s performance came on a night that also included 10 strikeouts from right-handed pitcher Brady Singer.

