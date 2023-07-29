Aging & Style
Toub: James leader for punt return role

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James arrives at NFL football training camp Friday,...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James arrives at NFL football training camp Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - A crucial punt return helped the Chiefs set up critical scores late in the fourth quarter of both the Super Bowl and AFC Championship game en route to last year’s title, so it’s apparent that Kansas City finding the right fit for the role is an important storyline at training camp.

On Saturday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub addressed the media, lending some insight into his thoughts on the position battle.

“He’s probably right now the front-runner for the job,” Toub said of wide receiver Richie James, who signed with the Chiefs this off-season. “He’s the guy that we’re starting on punt return. He does a good job of catching it. He catches everything, which is good. He’s an experienced guy who did it with the (New York) Giants and has a lot of reps under his belt. That helps a lot.”

In the aforementioned AFC Championship Game, a punt return from wide receiver Skyy Moore helped set up the Chiefs for a field goal that sent Kansas City to the Super Bowl. And, in the Super Bowl, a 65-yard punt return -- the longest in Super Bowl history -- from wide receiver Kadarius Toney led to the Chiefs’ final touchdown of the game and a 35-27 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles.

During his four seasons in the NFL, James has returned 75 punts with an average of 7.3 yards per return. Last season with the Giants he returned 24 punts, also averaging 7.3 yards per return.

“He’s looked good so far,” Toub said, “and he’s probably the leader in the pack, but there are other guys.”

The other guys include Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the former Iowa Hawkeye who signed with the Chiefs in the middle of the 2022 season, and undrafted rookie Nikko Remigio. Toub said wide receivers Skyy Moore and Justin Watson are also available to fill the role if needed, as Toney recovers from a knee surgery procedure that took place Tuesday.

Kansas City also needs to solidify a returner, as the NFL deals with new kickoff rules.

“The first guy that stands out in my mind is Deneric Prince,” Toub said when asked about impressive rookies. “He’s a special talent as a returner. He didn’t do it a lot in college, but he’s got talent and I’m excited to see him in a preseason game once we get going. He’s looked really good in practice.”

