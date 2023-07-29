Aging & Style
Students get fresh supplies at 22nd Annual Westside Back-to-School Pep Rally

By Grace Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly 275 Westside students went home with a new backpack and school supplies following the 22nd Annual Westside Back-to-School Pep Rally.

Jorge Coromac, Director of the Westside CAN Center, said there’s no greater event than the pep rally to kick off the new school year.

“Education changes communities,” Coromac said. “Education means the embracing of communities and families and future leaders of the community. That’s why we celebrate education. And, to have the opportunity to have the right tools to start the school year, it’s just beautiful to see it.”

The event started at 4 p.m. and went on until 6 p.m. at the Tony Aguirre Community Center.

Westside students received free backpacks filled with school supplies, which were first come, first served. Students could also get free immunizations, information on community recourse, and information from Kansas City’s police and fire departments. Students and family were also served dinner.

During the event, a portion of W. Pennway Street was blocked off due to large inflatable games.

Maribel Saenz and her two boys said they were grateful to be able to come out and get everything they need to succeed for the upcoming school year.

“School supplies are a big help,” Saenz said. “Their dad isn’t in the picture, so this helps a lot. It’s awesome just being in the community and being back to where I was born and raised,”

Her son, Isaac Arriola, said he enjoyed the games and getting educated on community resources.

“My favorite thing here is probably the tables,” Arriola said. “The information they give is really helpful. I also like the activities.”

