Storms send Chiefs camp inside, force fans to exit on Red Rally Saturday

Chiefs training camp was sent inside due to storms on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Chiefs training camp was sent inside due to storms on Saturday, July 29, 2023.(KCTV5/ Neal Jones)
By Gabe Swartz and Neal Jones
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Storms in St. Joseph and the northern Missouri area sent Chiefs fans to the exits and practice inside on Saturday.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, storms rolled into the campus of Missouri Western, where the Chiefs practice during training camp.

Training camp festivities were supposed to lead into a Red Rally event in the City of St. Joseph, which was supposed to be held from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. No official word has been shared on whether the Red Rally event will continue.

Indoor practices are closed to the public.

Severe thunderstorm warnings in the surrounding area -- including Buchanan County, where Missouri Western is located -- was in effect until 11:15 a.m.

