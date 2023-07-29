St. Joseph gears up for Red Rally while Chiefs training camp is in town

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Walk or drive around downtown St. Joseph this week and you’ll see the signs in shop windows: “Welcome Chiefs!”

“It’s grown tremendously. We had about 6,000 people last year,” said Natalie Redmond, the president of the local chamber of commerce.

She’s talking about the Red Rally, a pep rally of sorts. It’s not quite Red Friday, but it’s not a home game. It’s the home of Chiefs training camp, which returned to St. Joseph 13 years ago.

“It’s pretty cool seeing the Chiefs live, Mahomes and everybody,” said Kolby Hurt.

Hurt came from Boonville, which is a two-hour drive away, to check out training camp. He brought his 7-year-old son. He plans to stay for the Red Rally.

He was hanging out at River Bluff Brewing Friday night, one of many local businesses tapping into the Chiefs enthusiasm. They offered a Chiefs-themed beer on tap. Their t-shirts were printed in red and gold. Resident Amanda Brown was sporting one and shared photos of three Vera Bradley Chiefs bags she bought at a local boutique called Blessings.

“It is very lucrative to the businesses that are here. They definitely have a good hand in supporting the Chiefs,” said Brown.

But, some things about being the Chiefs’ second city are priceless.

“My friend ran into Travis Kelce at CVS buying sinus medicine. Like, when do you get to do that? That’s pretty amazing,” said Redmond.

The Red Rally begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at Civic Center Park. There will be food trunks, drink vendors and bouncy houses for the kids. The Chiefs cheerleaders and KC Wolf arrive at 4 p.m. Tech N9ne takes the stage at 5 p.m.

The full schedule and vendor lineup can be found here.

Bring cash. Some of the food trucks are cash-only. All of the drink tents are cash-only.

If you want to save some money, bring your own water bottle. There will be several refill stations onsite.

As someone who’s been to the event multiple times, Redmond recommends you bring sunscreen, as well.

She said they will have several misting machines to help cool you off on what is bound to be a hot day.

