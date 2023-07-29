Single-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning sent two people to the hospital, leaving one person in critical condition.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, an investigation revealed that a Gray BMW 540I was traveling southbound on Ambassador at a high rate of speed. When the vehicle was just north of NW Skyview Avenue, it failed to properly adhere to the curve in the road and went off the road to the right and into the tree line.

The car struck a tree, caught fire and ejected the unrestrained front-seat passenger from the vehicle at 2:41 a.m.

KCPD said the passenger was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and the driver was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said the passenger remains in critical condition and an investigation into the crash -- which will include an investigation into suspected impairment -- is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.