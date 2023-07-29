Shooting in KC leaves one victim with injuries near the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department are investigating a shooting near the 2500 block of Oakley Avenue.
Police were dispatched just after 12 p.m., on Saturday, to the area. Shortly thereafter, police located a man in a related location, near the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
It was quickly determined that he was suffering from life threatening gun-shot wounds.
Police have cleared the scene and do not have a suspect of interest in custody.
