Olathe pools set to close some locations, alter hours for others as summer heat continues

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - With the upcoming school year quickly approaching and temperatures swelling, Olathe Parks & Rec made an announcement Tuesday evening that some of its pools would be closing.

Olathe Parks & Rec will close the pools at Oregon Trail, Mill Creek and Frontier after Sunday, Aug. 6.

“Due to the amount of lifeguard and other staff members that will be leaving for school/other reasons, we are unable to keep all pools open through Labor Day,” the organization said in a response to a Facebook user asking why pools were closing before the holiday.

Altered hours will continue for Black Bob Bay and The Beach at Lake Olathe after Aug. 6. Those will go as follows:

Black Bob Bay will be open Saturdays and Sundays (and Labor Day) from 12:30-7 p.m.

The Beach at Lake Olathe will be open Saturdays and Sundays (as well as Labor Day) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

