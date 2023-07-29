Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Olathe pools set to close some locations, alter hours for others as summer heat continues

Olathe Parks & Rec announced Tuesday that some of its pools would close before Labor Day even...
Olathe Parks & Rec announced Tuesday that some of its pools would close before Labor Day even arrives.(Olathe Parks & Rec)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - With the upcoming school year quickly approaching and temperatures swelling, Olathe Parks & Rec made an announcement Tuesday evening that some of its pools would be closing.

Olathe Parks & Rec will close the pools at Oregon Trail, Mill Creek and Frontier after Sunday, Aug. 6.

“Due to the amount of lifeguard and other staff members that will be leaving for school/other reasons, we are unable to keep all pools open through Labor Day,” the organization said in a response to a Facebook user asking why pools were closing before the holiday.

Altered hours will continue for Black Bob Bay and The Beach at Lake Olathe after Aug. 6. Those will go as follows:

  • Black Bob Bay will be open Saturdays and Sundays (and Labor Day) from 12:30-7 p.m.
  • The Beach at Lake Olathe will be open Saturdays and Sundays (as well as Labor Day) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
17-year-old victim of multi-car pileup remembered as hard worker with bright future
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother
A Missouri woman said she was "ready to cry" after her Super Cash Bonanza ticket revealed that...
Lee’s Summit woman ‘ready to cry’ after lottery win
Authorities responded to the Heart of America Bridge Friday on a water rescue call in Kansas...
KCFD says victim ‘alert and oriented’ following water rescue near Heart of America bridge

Latest News

Chiefs training camp was sent inside due to storms on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Storms send Chiefs camp inside, force fans to exit on Red Rally Saturday
Motorcyclist dies days after hit-and-run crash
Single-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital, 1 with critical injuries
Holden man suffers serious injuries in ATV crash