Olathe Community Center closes pool due to fecal matter

(VideoBlocks)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A crappy situation shut down the pool at the Olathe Community Center on Saturday.

“Due to a fecal incident this evening, the leisure pool, riverwalk, zero-depth area and slides will be unavailable on Saturday, July 29,” the community center said in a Facebook statement, “to allow for proper disinfection and the protection of swimmer health.”

The Olathe Community Center said the lap pool was unaffected and still available for use Saturday.

