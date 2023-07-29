Olathe Community Center closes pool due to fecal matter

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A crappy situation shut down the pool at the Olathe Community Center on Saturday.

“Due to a fecal incident this evening, the leisure pool, riverwalk, zero-depth area and slides will be unavailable on Saturday, July 29,” the community center said in a Facebook statement, “to allow for proper disinfection and the protection of swimmer health.”

The Olathe Community Center said the lap pool was unaffected and still available for use Saturday.

