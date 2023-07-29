Olathe Community Center closes pool due to fecal matter
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A crappy situation shut down the pool at the Olathe Community Center on Saturday.
“Due to a fecal incident this evening, the leisure pool, riverwalk, zero-depth area and slides will be unavailable on Saturday, July 29,” the community center said in a Facebook statement, “to allow for proper disinfection and the protection of swimmer health.”
The Olathe Community Center said the lap pool was unaffected and still available for use Saturday.
READ MORE: Olathe pools set to close some locations, alter hours for others as summer heat continues
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.