Motorcyclist dies days after hit-and-run crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist has died two days after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD reported the motorcyclist died early Saturday morning, succumbing to the injuries suffered in the crash that happened Thursday night shortly before 11 p.m.

Previous reporting:

Around 11 p.m. Thursday night, officers from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to reports of a hit-and-run injury collision.

A motorcyclist was driving east on Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, when they hit the concrete median and were thrown from the vehicle. The unidentified individual was then hit by a white Honda Accord that drove away from the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and the driver of the Honda was located and arrested.

It is unclear if charges have been filed against the Honda driver but an investigation of the incident is underway.

