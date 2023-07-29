Juvenile girl shot in face in Lenexa; teen in custody

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A 15-year-old male is in custody after a shooting in Lenexa Friday night.

Lenexa Police said officers were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the area of 91st Street and Pflumm at approximately 10 p.m. Friday. The victim, a 16-year-old female, told dispatchers she was in a vehicle driving away from the area of a shooting and was located by officers at 95th Steet and I-35 Highway.

An investigation revealed to LPD that the victim was riding in the front passenger seat when she was shot by a 15-year-old male who was armed in the back seat of the vehicle. Lenexa Police said the car was being driven by another 16-year-old female, and that both girls knew the shooter.

The victim was shot in the face as the three were driving, according to Lenexa Police. The vehicle continued to drive for a short time before it pulled over and the male who fired the gun exited the vehicle and fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

A few hours after the shooting, Lenexa Police said the male was brought to the Lenexa Police Department by a parent and taken into custody. He was transported to the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center, and LPD said the case is now being forwarded to the Johnson County District Attrorney’s Office.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded to the story after it was shared by LPD on Twitter.

“Too many guns in our metro,” he tweeted. “We should not live in a world where a 15-year-old male even feels the need to be armed. Glad the young woman will survive despite being shot in the face. Hopeful the young man and many others learn from this preventable tragedy.

