Johnny Johnson’s stay of execution vacated

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Eight Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated Johnny Johnson’s stay of execution, which is set for August 1.

Court documents state that Johnson petitioned his execution, stating it would violate the Constitution as he is incompetent to be executed. The Supreme Court of Missouri determined that Johnson failed to make the threshold required for this.

Johnson is accused of kidnapping 6-year-old Casey Williamson from a Valley Park home and killing her in 2002. He was convicted of the crime in 2005.

This is an ongoing story and News 4 will update it as more information becomes available.

