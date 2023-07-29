Aging & Style
I-435 crash kills pedestrian

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash on northbound I-435 killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

An investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department revealed that a pedestrian was running in between lanes on northbound I-435, just north of 63rd Street Trafficway.

When a green Mack semi-truck pulling two trailers was traveling northbound, it rounded the curve of the highway and was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, KCPD said. The pedestrian was lying in the middle of the third lane of travel, according to police.

KCPD said the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene and the driver of the semi-truck stopped immediately and remained at the scene, fully cooperating with the investigation after the crash, which occurred at 3:31 a.m. Saturday.

It is KCPD’s 51st traffic fatality of 2023.

