Holden man suffers serious injuries in ATV crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An ATV crash in Johnson County, Missouri, injured a 65-year-old man Friday evening.

The crash occurred at 9:45 p.m., when a 65-year-old man from Holden, Missouri, crashed a 2023 Polaris ATV.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on County Road 1501 south of County Road 950. Crash reports indicated the man’s ATV began to skid on a gravel road and overturned, ejecting the man from the vehicle.

MSHP said the man was transported to a local hospital via ambulance, and he suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was not wearing any safety device, according to MSHP.

