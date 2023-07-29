Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘His jaw dropped’: Woman wins lottery on husband’s birthday

Kristin Murawski was able to give her husband the best birthday present ever thanks to winning...
Kristin Murawski was able to give her husband the best birthday present ever thanks to winning the lottery.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan woman gave her husband a birthday present he’ll soon not forget.

Kristin Murawski, 46, matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on July 21 and won the $288,903 jackpot.

Murawski told Michigan Lottery officials that the win was even more special as it happened on her husband’s birthday.

“It was my husband’s birthday and we stopped at our neighbor’s house to celebrate,” she said. “While we were there, we checked the winning numbers. My husband looked at the ticket and his jaw dropped!”

The lucky lottery winner said she bought the winning ticket at a Red Party Store in Willis, Michigan, about 40 minutes away from Detroit.

Murawski said she likes to play the Fantasy 5 game when the jackpot is more than $150,000, so she made a quick stop at the store to purchase a ticket.

The couple recently visited Michigan lottery headquarters to claim their big prize.

“Winning this jackpot is life-changing and makes our lives easier,” Murawski said.

With her winnings, she plans to pay student loans and then invest the remainder.

“It means an earlier retirement for my husband and less worry about how we’ll make ends meet once we are both retired,” Murawski said.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the Fantasy 5 game is available for $1 with drawings held seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
17-year-old victim of multi-car pileup remembered as hard worker with bright future
The Cameron Park Zoo team says it is grieving after the death of a baby giraffe named Zuri.
Baby giraffe dies just days after its mother
A Missouri woman said she was "ready to cry" after her Super Cash Bonanza ticket revealed that...
Lee’s Summit woman ‘ready to cry’ after lottery win
Authorities responded to the Heart of America Bridge Friday on a water rescue call in Kansas...
KCFD says victim ‘alert and oriented’ following water rescue near Heart of America bridge

Latest News

A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach....
Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach
A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach....
Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach
A pet owner in Illinois says his pet python has gone missing.
Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's 800m freestyle final at the...
Katie Ledecky passes Michael Phelps for most individual golds at world championships
I-435 crash kills pedestrian