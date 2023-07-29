Aging & Style
FORECAST: Multiple chances for showers and storms Saturday as heat wave continues

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The excessive heat warning for areas along and south of I-70 is in effect until 9 p.m. There is a complex of showers and storms in Nebraska moving south and east which looks to move through the area. If this pans out, temperatures will not get hot enough to reach the excessive heat warning criteria. A marginal risk for a stronger storm is possible today with the main threat being gusty winds and small hail.

Once the complex moves out a few strong storms form south of I-70 and move south and east. If you are heading to the pool or the lake have your phone handy in case of any storm that becomes severe. It will dry out before another round of showers and storms move in late tonight and early into Sunday morning. It doesn’t look like a washout of a day as the showers move out by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures remain below average Sunday and Monday before rebounding for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

