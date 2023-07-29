Current’s Debinha scores for Brazil in World Cup loss

MILTON, Australia. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current has already made some noise at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

For the first time in her Brazilian national team career, KC Current forward Debinha scored a goal at the World Cup. Debinha’s first World Cup goal came in the 58th minute of Brazil’s group stage match against France.

The goal tied up the match between Brazil and France, but eventually, the French took the lead -- and the win -- following a goal in the 83rd minute.

Debinha played in four matches during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, assisting on one goal. In two matches thus far in 2023, she’s scored once and tallied one assist.

Brazil defeated Panama 4-0 in its first match and plays Jamaica during its final group stage match. That will be played Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 5 a.m. CT.

The United States national team plays its final match of group stage play Tuesday at 2 a.m. CT.

