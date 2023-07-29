Aging & Style
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is set to open two new restaurant concepts aimed at cutting down wait times.

The fast-food chain will test a two-story drive-thru restaurant in Atlanta and a walk-up restaurant in New York City for digital orders only.

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets – and growing – so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience,” said Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s executive director.

According to Cooper, the Atlanta restaurant will feature four drive-thru lanes that allow guests to choose to place their order with a team member or use the mobile app.

“The kitchen will also be twice as large as at typical Chick-fil-A locations and it will be above the drive-thru,” a company spokesperson said. “Orders will travel through an overhead conveyor belt connected with chutes that run down the sides.”

Meanwhile, the walk-up concept in New York is said to be designed to fit in urban areas with heavy foot traffic.

The company said its digital-focused restaurants are designed to make getting orders more convenient than before.

The restaurants are scheduled to open in 2024 with more details expected to be released regarding the locations.

