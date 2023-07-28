Tim McGraw to stop in Kansas City on ‘Standing Room Only Tour’

Aging & Style
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music artist Tim McGraw is returning to the road in 2024 for the Standing Room Only Tour along with special guest Carly Pearce.

Live Nation is set to produce the tour which will hit arenas in over 30 cities beginning March 14, 2024. Standing Room Only will stop at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on June 8, 2024.

All tickets, including VIP packages, for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale beginning August 4 at 10 a.m. locally. The offerings will include VIP packages and experiences such as meeting the star himself.

Reminders for public sale in early August for all cities can be signed up for here.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

