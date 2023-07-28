Teen pleads no contest in 2022 fatal shooting at Black Bob Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A May 2022 shooting at an Olathe park left one person dead.

Seven teens were charged in connection with the homicide of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri.

On Thursday in Johnson County District Court, 15-year-old Ella Marie Radosevich pleaded no contest to a felony charge of aggravated battery.

She will be sentenced on Aug. 8, 2023.

According to court documents, officers were called to the 14500 block of West 151st Street just before 4 a.m. on May 14 after reports of gunshots.

At the scene, they found Cardino had been shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene.

At the time, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the shooting likely stemmed from a drug transaction, specifically marijuana. He described it as a “drug rip,” an attempt by one party to rob the other.

