Student speaks out after road rage incident; days later, JCCC makes changes in Human Resources

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Johnson County Community College this week notified the campus of changes within the Human Resources Department.

In an email, college president Andy Bowne wrote that during a special board meeting, it was decided that an outside HR consulting firm would work with the college’s HR department to address recent “concerns.”

The email does not specify what the concerns are, but earlier this week, a JCCC student went public with a disturbing video on KCTV5.

Maya Kalmus recorded a road rage incident that happened more than a year ago while she was driving to campus.

In the video, the man tells Kalmus “I’m going to follow you, wherever you go.”

He goes on to say, “I’m going to kick the **** out of you. And I’m going to hold my foot on your throat until you gasp for air.”

Kalmus immediately reported it to campus police and Overland Park police. It turns out that the man threatening her was the lead groundskeeper for the college.

The Johnson County Prosecutor declined charges. But the man in the video, Dan Rainey, now faces a municipal charge of disorderly conduct.

Kalmus wonders why something was done sooner.

Rainey declined our interview request, but said by email, “Keep in mind…there usually is a different view.”

He also told KCTV5 he no longer works at the college, but our investigation revealed that he was still listed as an employee when we first began looking into that disturbing recording.

