Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Student speaks out after road rage incident; days later, JCCC makes changes in Human Resources

By Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Johnson County Community College this week notified the campus of changes within the Human Resources Department.

In an email, college president Andy Bowne wrote that during a special board meeting, it was decided that an outside HR consulting firm would work with the college’s HR department to address recent “concerns.”

The email does not specify what the concerns are, but earlier this week, a JCCC student went public with a disturbing video on KCTV5.

Maya Kalmus recorded a road rage incident that happened more than a year ago while she was driving to campus.

RELATED: ‘It’s appalling.’ Student records video of JCCC employee threatening her in apparent road rage

In the video, the man tells Kalmus “I’m going to follow you, wherever you go.”

He goes on to say, “I’m going to kick the **** out of you. And I’m going to hold my foot on your throat until you gasp for air.”

Kalmus immediately reported it to campus police and Overland Park police. It turns out that the man threatening her was the lead groundskeeper for the college.

The Johnson County Prosecutor declined charges. But the man in the video, Dan Rainey, now faces a municipal charge of disorderly conduct.

Kalmus wonders why something was done sooner.

Rainey declined our interview request, but said by email, “Keep in mind…there usually is a different view.”

He also told KCTV5 he no longer works at the college, but our investigation revealed that he was still listed as an employee when we first began looking into that disturbing recording.

ALSO READ: KCTV5 Investigates: How does Jackson County tax the rich?

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck fire delayed traffic on I-435 just west of the Grandview Triangle on July 27, 2023.
Fatal semi-truck crash shuts down several lanes on I-435 near Grandview Triangle
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
On Thursday, 17-year-old Will Ensley, an incoming senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, was...
Incoming Shawnee Mission Northwest senior identified as victim of dump truck crash
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park

Latest News

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near Bannister and Blue Ridge
Meteorologist Greg Bennett provides an update on the excessive heat
KC Current goalkeeper Adrianna 'AD' Franch will be on the U.S. Women's National Team for...
KC Current goalkeeper AD Franch wins NWSL Save of the Week award
Online vigil held for nearly 700 unsolved homicides
Online vigil held for nearly 700 unsolved homicides