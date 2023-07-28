Stolen vehicle pursuit leads to critical injury crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a critical injury crash Thursday night.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said the Independence Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen black Kia Soul with no registration that was reported stolen in Kansas City, when, in the area of 30th and Van Brunt, the car failed to stop for a red traffic signal.

When the Kia Soul entered the intersection, it struck a black Dodge Ram and red Jeep Cherokee, just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the driver of the Kia was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, while the front-seat passenger of the Kia and the driver and juvenile front-seat passenger of the Dodge were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

KCPD said the driver of the Jeep was uninjured in the crash.

As of Friday morning, KCPD said the driver of the Kia was in stable condition and an investigation remains ongoing.

