Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Red Rally set to follow Chiefs’ training camp practice Saturday

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday,...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday, July 28, 2023, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Following Chiefs training camp practice Saturday, fans can head to Civic Center Park in St. Joseph for more Chiefs-related fun, headlined by Tech N9ne.

Festivities in the park begin at 1 p.m., with the city encouraging Chiefs fans to wear red, pick a spot and enjoy the fun.

Here’s the schedule for the festivities:

Fans are encouraged by the City of St. Joseph to bring lawn chairs, sunscreen and lawn games.

Due to the festivities, traffic will be closed on 12th Street between Jules Street and Francis Street. Francis Street from 10th Street to 12th Street will also be closed and Walter T. Welsh will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.

T-shirts will be sold for $20 and a beer tent and food trucks will be available throughout the event, which goes from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Those food vendors are as follows:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck fire delayed traffic on I-435 just west of the Grandview Triangle on July 27, 2023.
Fatal semi-truck crash shuts down several lanes on I-435 near Grandview Triangle
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
On Thursday, 17-year-old Will Ensley, an incoming senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, was...
Incoming Shawnee Mission Northwest senior identified as victim of dump truck crash
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park

Latest News

FILE — A 15-year-old pleaded no contest in connection with a homicide in May 2022.
Teen pleads no contest in 2022 fatal shooting at Black Bob Park
Osmani Haji Gul is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in the St. Louis Hills...
Man charged after 6-year-old boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis
A Missouri woman said she was "ready to cry" after her Super Cash Bonanza ticket revealed that...
Lee’s Summit woman ‘ready to cry’ after lottery win
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2010, file photo, a Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck travels east on...
Trucking company Yellow Corp. is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy. Here’s what you need to know.