Red Rally set to follow Chiefs’ training camp practice Saturday

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - Following Chiefs training camp practice Saturday, fans can head to Civic Center Park in St. Joseph for more Chiefs-related fun, headlined by Tech N9ne.

Festivities in the park begin at 1 p.m., with the city encouraging Chiefs fans to wear red, pick a spot and enjoy the fun.

Here’s the schedule for the festivities:

Fans are encouraged by the City of St. Joseph to bring lawn chairs, sunscreen and lawn games.

Due to the festivities, traffic will be closed on 12th Street between Jules Street and Francis Street. Francis Street from 10th Street to 12th Street will also be closed and Walter T. Welsh will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.

T-shirts will be sold for $20 and a beer tent and food trucks will be available throughout the event, which goes from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Those food vendors are as follows:

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.