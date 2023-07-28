Online vigil held for nearly 700 unsolved homicides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An online vigil began Friday morning at 6 a.m. to remember the unsolved homicides in Kansas City and in hopes someone knowing something, says something.

680 unsolved murders in the metro and surrounding area will be broadcast on Facebook and Instagram every five minutes to remember the lives lost.

There will be a virtual vigil on the Corey’s Network, Inc. Facebook and Instagram pages where they will post a picture and description of the homicide every five minutes. The posts will continue every five minutes until July 30th.

Corey’s Network Inc. and other community advocacy programs will be hosting this vigil.

Corey’s Network Inc. is in remembrance of Corey Laykovich who was assaulted and killed within three blocks of his home. His family found no victim advocates assigned to surviving victims of homicide until someone is charged with a crime. The network now consists of professionals covering a variety of backgrounds to be advocates for those victims and their families.

There will also be an in-person vigil on July 30 at 6:30 p.m. for the unsolved homicides and death of Corey at the Speaks Suburban Chapel on East 39th Street in Independence, Missouri. Posters with current rewards will be displayed with crime tape.

