Motorcyclist thrown from vehicle then hit by car, suspect arrested for hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 11 p.m. Thursday night, officers from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to reports of a hit-and-run injury collision.

A motorcyclist was driving east on Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, when they hit the concrete median and were thrown from the vehicle. The unidentified individual was then hit by a white Honda Accord that drove away from the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and the driver of the Honda was located and arrested.

It is unclear if charges have been filed against the Honda driver but an investigation of the incident is underway.

This is an ongoing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

