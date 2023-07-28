MCC launches new program to help budding entrepreneurs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local community college is helping budding entrepreneurs.

This comes as Missouri’s marijuana industry is expanding as applications are now open for cannabis microbusiness licenses. It’s a way the state is helping launch more cannabis businesses.

Metropolitan Community College is also helping budding entrepreneurs by launching cannabis certificate programs.

The certificate programs consist of a collaboration between MCC and cannabis education and training leader, Green Flower.

Applications are open and anyone can apply to the three programs, which are fully online. Each course is 9 weeks long and costs $750.

Richard Wallace, the director of continuing education at Metropolitan Community College said the demand for skilled cannabis professionals has never been higher. So, they wanted to get ahead of the game.

“Green Flower approached us about a year ago and we definitely saw a need. We would like to provide educational opportunities for those who might be interested in getting into a career,” Wallace said.

Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower said the courses will focus on mastering cannabis retail, productive development, and cultivation.

“It’s a very exciting new field of opportunity, and yet it’s also very complex,” Simon said. “If anyone wants to get into the industry, it really helps to get good education and a credential to help you have a good understanding of the sector, credibility, and some direction.”

MCCKC is the first college in Kansas City to offer this kind of online certificate programs in the booming field of cannabis education.

Jerel Toler, the lead bud tender at From the Earth believes the programs are going to be a huge hit for the industry and beyond.

“Pretty stoked the community wants to expand the cannabis industry,” Toler said. “It’s all going to get bigger and bigger; Missouri is looking at $4 million in sales a day across the state. That’s more and more tax revenue to be pumped back into programs like this to help people gain education and grow their careers in life.”

For information on how to apply, visit CannabisCareers.mcckc.edu .

