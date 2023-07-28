Aging & Style
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near Bannister and Blue Ridge

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday near Bannister Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said officers were dispatched on a shooting call shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday and found a man lying in the grass with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to an area hospital by the Kansas City Fire Department with life-threatening injuries, while another person involved self-transported to Research Medical Center.

KCPD said Friday morning that no updates were available on the medical conditions of the people involved.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

