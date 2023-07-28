Man drowns Thursday afternoon at Table Rock Lake

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 3 Thursday afternoon calls came into the Missouri Highway Patrol of a drowning at Table Rock Lake.

It happened at the Moonshine Beach area of the lake.

Shannon R. Summers, a 44-year-old man from Paradis, Louisiana, has been identified as the victim.

Summers was said to be swimming when he lost grip of his flotation device and went under.

Summers was pronounced dead at a nearby Branson hospital shortly after 4 o’clock that same day.

