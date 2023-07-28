Lee’s Summit woman ‘ready to cry’ after lottery win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Would $100,000 bring you to tears? For one Lee’s Summit woman, it did.

The winning moment for a recent Missouri Lottery winner came at the QuikTrip at 801 S.E. 291 Highway in Lee’s Summit.

“I thought, ‘Well, I’m just going to buy a $20 ticket,’” the winner told the Missouri Lottery. “I took it and went over to the side and scratched off the first number, and it said ‘SUPER,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness. Surely not!’”

The woman’s “SUPER” symbol meant she’d won all 25 prizes on the game. Once she’d finished scratching she took the card over to a store employee for verification.

“I was about ready to cry, and I said, ‘Please tell me if this is true or not,’” the winner said. “(The clerk) stuck it in the machine and, voila, I’d won $100,000!”

Her win in the “Super Cash Bonanza” scratchers game brought her to tears and came at the right time.

“It just worked out wonderful,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.