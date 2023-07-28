Aging & Style
Lee’s Summit woman ‘ready to cry’ after lottery win

A Missouri woman said she was "ready to cry" after her Super Cash Bonanza ticket revealed that...
A Missouri woman said she was "ready to cry" after her Super Cash Bonanza ticket revealed that she'd won $100,000.(BanksPhotos via canva)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Would $100,000 bring you to tears? For one Lee’s Summit woman, it did.

The winning moment for a recent Missouri Lottery winner came at the QuikTrip at 801 S.E. 291 Highway in Lee’s Summit.

“I thought, ‘Well, I’m just going to buy a $20 ticket,’” the winner told the Missouri Lottery. “I took it and went over to the side and scratched off the first number, and it said ‘SUPER,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, my goodness. Surely not!’”

The woman’s “SUPER” symbol meant she’d won all 25 prizes on the game. Once she’d finished scratching she took the card over to a store employee for verification.

“I was about ready to cry, and I said, ‘Please tell me if this is true or not,’” the winner said. “(The clerk) stuck it in the machine and, voila, I’d won $100,000!”

Her win in the “Super Cash Bonanza” scratchers game brought her to tears and came at the right time.

“It just worked out wonderful,” she said.

