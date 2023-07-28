Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD looking for missing, endangered 35-year-old man

Clinton Ussery.
Clinton Ussery.(Via the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking for a missing, endangered man with a Chiefs tattoo on his lower arm.

According to the police, 35-year-old Clinton Ussery was speaking with family “recently” and “made disturbing statements.” The police said he lives with “several mental health issues.”

The police said he has “KC Chiefs” and an arrowhead tattooed on his lower arm.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

It’s thought that Ussery is in downtown Kansas City, but his exact location is unknown.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 right away.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck fire delayed traffic on I-435 just west of the Grandview Triangle on July 27, 2023.
Fatal semi-truck crash shuts down several lanes on I-435 near Grandview Triangle
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
On Thursday, 17-year-old Will Ensley, an incoming senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, was...
Incoming Shawnee Mission Northwest senior identified as victim of dump truck crash
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park

Latest News

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp...
Taylor: Joe Burrow to be out for ‘several weeks’ with calf strain
An excessive heat warning has been extended until Saturday evening for the Kansas City area.
Excessive Heat Warning extended to Saturday evening for Kansas City area
KCFD says victim 'alert and oriented' following water rescue near Heart of America bridge
KCFD says victim 'alert and oriented' following water rescue near Heart of America bridge
FILE — A 15-year-old pleaded no contest in connection with a homicide in May 2022.
Teen pleads no contest in 2022 fatal shooting at Black Bob Park