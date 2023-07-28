KCPD looking for missing, endangered 35-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking for a missing, endangered man with a Chiefs tattoo on his lower arm.

According to the police, 35-year-old Clinton Ussery was speaking with family “recently” and “made disturbing statements.” The police said he lives with “several mental health issues.”

The police said he has “KC Chiefs” and an arrowhead tattooed on his lower arm.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

It’s thought that Ussery is in downtown Kansas City, but his exact location is unknown.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 right away.

