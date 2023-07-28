KCFD says victim picked up in water rescue near Heart of America bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a water rescue call Friday afternoon near the Heart of America Bridge.

The Fire Department was dispatched to the area at 12:40 p.m.

KCFD confirmed with KCTV that a person was on the bank near the water or in the water, and a rescue boat was in the water in response to the call.

The KCFD spokesperson said a victim was picked up shortly after 1:10 p.m.

JUST IN: Happening right now KCFD is responding to a water rescue call near the Heart of America Bridge. KCFD confirmed with KCTV that a person was on the bank near the water or in the water. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/f14g1DfGyw — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) July 28, 2023

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.

