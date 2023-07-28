KCFD says victim picked up in water rescue near Heart of America bridge
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a water rescue call Friday afternoon near the Heart of America Bridge.
The Fire Department was dispatched to the area at 12:40 p.m.
KCFD confirmed with KCTV that a person was on the bank near the water or in the water, and a rescue boat was in the water in response to the call.
The KCFD spokesperson said a victim was picked up shortly after 1:10 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.