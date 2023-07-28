KCFD says victim ‘alert and oriented’ following water rescue near Heart of America bridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a water rescue call Friday afternoon near the Heart of America Bridge.

The Fire Department was dispatched to the area at 12:42 p.m.

KCFD confirmed with KCTV that a person was on the bank near the water or in the water, and a rescue boat was in the water in response to the call. Multiple fire trucks were sent along various bridges to serve as spotters.

The KCFD spokesperson said a victim was picked up shortly after 1:10 p.m.

JUST IN: Happening right now KCFD is responding to a water rescue call near the Heart of America Bridge. KCFD confirmed with KCTV that a person was on the bank near the water or in the water. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/f14g1DfGyw — Greg Payne (@GregKCTV5) July 28, 2023

KCFD said a drone was launched and helped quickly spot the victim along the northside of the river approximately 75 to 100 yards east of the Heart of America bridge.

“All indications point to the victim entering the water on their own accord from the Heart of America bridge,” KCFD said in an update shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The victim was safely assisted into the rescue boat and was taken via ambulance to a local hospital for further evaluation. KCFD said the victim was alert and oriented and their injuries are still being evaluated.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.