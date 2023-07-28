Aging & Style
KC Current goalkeeper AD Franch wins NWSL Save of the Week award

Current goalkeeper receives honor
KC Current goalkeeper Adrianna 'AD' Franch will be on the U.S. Women's National Team for...
KC Current goalkeeper Adrianna 'AD' Franch will be on the U.S. Women's National Team for upcoming friendlies in preparation for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.(KC Current)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Current goalkeeper AD Franch has been selected for the Week Sixteen NWSL Deloitte US Impact Save of the Week, the club announced Friday.

The award which is voted on by fans was named following Franch’s diving save in the 32nd minute on Saturday against the Houston Dash which spurred the Current on to score three unanswered goals and secure a 3-1 victory. Franch had three crucial saves on Saturday against the Dash.

This is the Franch’s third recognition for Save of the Week for Kansas City, and her first in 2023. The Kansas native joins Kristen Hamilton with honors for the Current this week as Hamilton was named the NWSL Bud light Player of the Week.

Next, the Current will hit the road to face the Red Stars in Bridgeview, Illinois on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT. Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko will have all the action on KC Current Radio for fans in the Kansas City area, while Jamie Watson and Gary Bailey call the action nationally on Paramount+.

STAY UP TO DATE ON THE KC CURRENT HERE AND WATCH KC SPORTS TONIGHT WEEKNIGHTS AT 6:30 P.M. AND WEEKENDS 10:35 P.M. ON KCTV.

