KCPD investigates after shooting leaves young man dead on sidewalk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead on a sidewalk.

According to the police, it happened in the 3400 block of Roberts St. Officers went to the area just after 5 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a young man lying on the sidewalk who had been shot. EMS went to the scene and declared him deceased.

No one has been taken into custody in connection with the homicide yet, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the fatal shooting are also unknown.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel will be speaking with potential witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked call homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.