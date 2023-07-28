Aging & Style
Kansas AD offers support for Colorado’s return to Big 12

KU AD Travis Goff
KU AD Travis Goff(WIBW)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Colorado officially announced its exit from the Pac-12 and that the school would rejoin the Big 12 conference on Thursday.

“The landscape of collegiate sports is ever-evolving, and the University of Colorado Boulder has determined the Big 12 is the best future fit for our athletic teams,” CU President Todd Saliman said after the University’s board of regents voted 9-0 in a special remote meeting Thursday to approve a conference switch in 2024.

ALSO READ: Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents

Colorado was last in the Big 12 from 1996-2010. On Friday Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff released a statement welcoming the Buffaloes back to the conference.

ALSO READ: Where K-State, KU fall in preseason Big 12 football poll

Kansas State also took a moment to welcome back the school.

The entrance of Colorado in the Big 12 coincides with the exit of Oklahoma and Texas in 2024. The conference also added BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston on July 1, 2023.

