Jury convicts man of kidnapping, murdering Gilberto Gutierrez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has convicted a man of kidnapping and murdering Gilberto Gutierrez in 2021.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 25-year-old Rashaud Lewis was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of armed criminal action.

A judge will sentence Lewis on Sept. 13, 2023.

Court records state that Kansas City Police Department officers were notified about Gutierrez being missing on May 11, 2021. His family told officers they had not heard from their father, but that they had found his clothing and it was bloody.

On May 17, 2021, a body was found wrapped in a tarp near 56th and Elmwood Avenue. That body was identified as being Gutierrez’s.

The authorities said he’d died from several stab wounds.

During their investigation, detectives determined that Lewis’ vehicle had been used to kidnap Gutierrez.

Tests found Gutierrez’s DNA in a property associated with Lewis, as well.

Lewis is the second person to be convicted of crimes in connection with Gutierrez’s death.

