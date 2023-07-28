Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jury convicts man of kidnapping, murdering Gilberto Gutierrez

Rashaud Lewis.
Rashaud Lewis.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has convicted a man of kidnapping and murdering Gilberto Gutierrez in 2021.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 25-year-old Rashaud Lewis was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and two counts of armed criminal action.

A judge will sentence Lewis on Sept. 13, 2023.

Court records state that Kansas City Police Department officers were notified about Gutierrez being missing on May 11, 2021. His family told officers they had not heard from their father, but that they had found his clothing and it was bloody.

On May 17, 2021, a body was found wrapped in a tarp near 56th and Elmwood Avenue. That body was identified as being Gutierrez’s.

The authorities said he’d died from several stab wounds.

During their investigation, detectives determined that Lewis’ vehicle had been used to kidnap Gutierrez.

Tests found Gutierrez’s DNA in a property associated with Lewis, as well.

Lewis is the second person to be convicted of crimes in connection with Gutierrez’s death.

The photo of Gilberto Gutierrez the police provided when he initially went missing.
The photo of Gilberto Gutierrez the police provided when he initially went missing.(Via the authorities)

Previous coverage:

KC man sentenced to 46 years in prison for murder, kidnapping

Kansas City man charged in fatal kidnapping of 52-year-old in May

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck fire delayed traffic on I-435 just west of the Grandview Triangle on July 27, 2023.
Fatal semi-truck crash shuts down several lanes on I-435 near Grandview Triangle
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
On Thursday, 17-year-old Will Ensley, an incoming senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, was...
Incoming Shawnee Mission Northwest senior identified as victim of dump truck crash
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park

Latest News

Generic image of a "closed" sign at a business. Photo: MGN
Aspens Restaurant and Lounge ‘closed until further notice’
Water rescue conducted near Heart of America Bridge
KCFD says victim ‘alert and oriented’ following water rescue near Heart of America bridge
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp...
Taylor: Joe Burrow to be out for ‘several weeks’ with calf strain
Clinton Ussery.
KCPD looking for missing, endangered 35-year-old man