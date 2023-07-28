Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Jackson County Assessor’s Office extending weekend hours

Jackson Co Property Assessment Making Changes
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Assessor’s Office says they are working on nearly 44,000 appeals and have resolved already around 22% of those.

“43,800-plus people have managed to file an appeal and we’ll probably get a couple thousand more before the filing actually closes.”

Jackson County Director of Assessments Gail McCann Beatty says the process is working.

Despite some being confused by this whole process as they hurry to file an appeal for their property value assessments by the July 31 deadline.

“Their taxes are automatically going to go up because their property values increased. I always remind people that I have nothing to do with tax, that it is your taxing jurisdictions that will set the levies that generate your tax. My job is to simply set market value.”

The assessor’s office will open this Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. With representatives ready to assist those needing to file an appeal.

They will not perform any property value reviews during those hours.

“We will, at least, attempt to resolve your case that same day.”

The office will accept the first 50 property owners for walk-in property value reviews from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday starting on August first – if they meet the criteria.

Those individuals must have already filed an appeal, have not received notice of their hearing date and time, and are asking for a review of a maximum of three parcels of property.

“What we don’t want is for people to have to sit here all day long which is why we are limiting those numbers and we will adjust them accordingly as we move forward.”

Beatty encourages people to check their spam email for their hearing date and time as it will sometimes go that route.

She will be providing more details and updates every Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Spanish, English speakers property assessment workshops offered in Jackson County
Final reminders as Jackson County property assessment appeal deadline approaches
Jackson County assessor speaks out against ‘misinformation’

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck fire delayed traffic on I-435 just west of the Grandview Triangle on July 27, 2023.
Fatal semi-truck crash shuts down several lanes on I-435 near Grandview Triangle
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
On Thursday, 17-year-old Will Ensley, an incoming senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, was...
Incoming Shawnee Mission Northwest senior identified as victim of dump truck crash
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2010, file photo, a Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck travels east on...
Trucking company Yellow Corp. is reportedly preparing for bankrupcy. Here’s what you need to know.
Authorities responded to the Heart of America Bridge Friday on a water rescue call in Kansas...
KCFD says victim picked up in water rescue near Heart of America bridge
Larry Lombardi is a rare, cold-water American lobster.
Kansas City Zoo welcomes new, rare lob-star
Police are looking for this man, who they say sexually assaulted a 6-year-old child.
Man accused of sexually assaulting boy may be connected to attempted abduction days earlier
Overland Park-based Yellow Corp. trucking company preparing for bankruptcy
Overland Park-based Yellow Corp. trucking company preparing for bankruptcy