Jackson County Assessor’s Office extending weekend hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Assessor’s Office says they are working on nearly 44,000 appeals and have resolved already around 22% of those.

“43,800-plus people have managed to file an appeal and we’ll probably get a couple thousand more before the filing actually closes.”

Jackson County Director of Assessments Gail McCann Beatty says the process is working.

Despite some being confused by this whole process as they hurry to file an appeal for their property value assessments by the July 31 deadline.

“Their taxes are automatically going to go up because their property values increased. I always remind people that I have nothing to do with tax, that it is your taxing jurisdictions that will set the levies that generate your tax. My job is to simply set market value.”

The assessor’s office will open this Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. With representatives ready to assist those needing to file an appeal.

They will not perform any property value reviews during those hours.

“We will, at least, attempt to resolve your case that same day.”

The office will accept the first 50 property owners for walk-in property value reviews from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday starting on August first – if they meet the criteria.

Those individuals must have already filed an appeal, have not received notice of their hearing date and time, and are asking for a review of a maximum of three parcels of property.

“What we don’t want is for people to have to sit here all day long which is why we are limiting those numbers and we will adjust them accordingly as we move forward.”

Beatty encourages people to check their spam email for their hearing date and time as it will sometimes go that route.

She will be providing more details and updates every Thursday morning.

