FORECAST: Excessive heat warning extended into weekend

By Alena Lee
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have Weather Alerts all weekend long for a few reasons. The first is for the excessive heat warning that has been extended to last until Saturday at 9:00 p.m. and the second is for the chances of rain and thunderstorms. The first round of rain will most likely stay to the north of 36 Highway early Saturday. Areas south of the highway will easily see temperatures return to the 90s by the afternoon with heat index values above 100 degrees.

Another chance of rain looks to return by Sunday. This rain could impact parts of the metro and it could be off and on for a good chunk of the day. Severe weather is not expected, but rain could be heavy at times which will bring us the relief we desperately deserve after some of the hottest air we’ve had so far this year. An additional round of rain is possible early Monday before we dry out and see a spike in the temperatures by mid-week. We could have a few more days back in the 90s with heat indices above 100. A little bit longer stretch of relief should return by the next weekend.

